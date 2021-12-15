One injured in Wind Chime Court house fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a house fire in northwest Charlotte late Tuesday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened on Wind Chime Court just after 11 p.m.

Update Structure Fire; 4600 block of Wind Chime Ct; CFD Investigators deemed the fire accidental due to unattended cooking; occupant evaluated by @MecklenburgEMS working smoke alarms alerted occupant; estimated fire loss $30k https://t.co/xfxKtVX6Fh — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 15, 2021

Firefighters said they were able to control the flames within 10 minutes.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium Main with minor injuries.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental due to “unattended cooking.” The damage was estimated at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.