One injured in Wind Chime Court house fire in northwest Charlotte

Firefighters said they were able to control the flames within 10 minutes.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a house fire in northwest Charlotte late Tuesday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened on Wind Chime Court just after 11 p.m.

Firefighters said they were able to control the flames within 10 minutes.

Medic said one person was taken to Atrium Main with minor injuries.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental due to “unattended cooking.” The damage was estimated at $30,000.

