One injured in Wind Chime Court house fire in northwest Charlotte
Firefighters said they were able to control the flames within 10 minutes.
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a house fire in northwest Charlotte late Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened on Wind Chime Court just after 11 p.m.
Medic said one person was taken to Atrium Main with minor injuries.
Investigators determined the fire was accidental due to “unattended cooking.” The damage was estimated at $30,000.
