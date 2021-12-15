NC DHHS Flu
NC state trooper shot, hospitalized in Yancey County following car chase

Trooper Glenn
Trooper Glenn(NC State Highway Patrol)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was shot while assisting another law enforcement agency during a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday evening.

Trooper Kevin E. Glenn, a nine-year veteran assigned to Mitchell County, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

N.C. trooper shot following car chase, officials say

The shooting occurred as Glenn was preparing to deploy a tire deflation device near the area of US 19 and Newdale Church Road in Yancey County.

The suspect is not at large and there is believed threat to the public at this time.

“This serves as a continued reminder of the dangers our Troopers face and the sacrifices they make for the communities they serve,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Now is the time to pray for Trooper Glenn, his family and our Patrol family during this difficult time.”

