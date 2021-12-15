Morgan Elementary staff participates in Competency-Based Education training

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Morgan Elementary staff recently participated in Marzano Resources professional development. Marzano Resources is a national leader in the movement toward personalized learning for students through Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Staff spent the day with Douglas Finn III, a co-author of A Handbook for Personalized Competency-Based Education.

“I am extremely excited to be working with the Morgan Elementary administrators and staff. My excitement is based on the school’s foundation they built before the Oct 13 professional development. Their foundation of energy, willingness and strategic planning make the topics and strategies for CBE much more effective. Everyone is focusing on creating the best learning environment for their students and I feel lucky to be a part of this work,” said Finn.

The training focused on topics such as student agency, code of cooperation, standard operating procedures, and student voice and choice. Finn outlined best practices and how to leverage these strategies to make CBE as successful as possible. Teachers, instructional assistants, support staff, and administration worked in groups to brainstorm implementation plans for Morgan classrooms.

Morgan has fully implemented a competency-based education system for the 2021-2022 school year and hopes to participate in future training with Marzano Resources.

