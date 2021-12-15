Midday Update: Rollercoaster temperatures continue; 70s make a comeback Friday, Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our temperature rollercoaster continues after a string of below-average mornings and above-average afternoons.

Warm, dry couple of days ahead

More seasonable temperatures return Sunday through next week

Scattered showers expected Saturday, next Tuesday

As northern and western portions of the country deal with the threat of high winds and severe weather later today, high pressure is in control of our forecast. This is leaving us with a few high clouds and highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will drop quickly once again this evening, however, so be sure to keep the jacket handy for any late evening plans.

We're looking at possible record highs for Friday and Saturday. (Source: WBTV)

Our warming trend will pick back up from here! Despite an increase in cloud cover Thursday and Friday, highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the start of the weekend. That puts us back in record territory Friday and Saturday. Our next cold front will bring big changes, however.

The next few days won't feel like Christmas is around the corner! 🎄



Highs in the 70s make a comeback Friday-Saturday!



Scattered showers are in the forecast Saturday and could linger into the early morning hours of our Sunday. We’ll also be tracking much cooler temperatures (but seasonal) at that point, only reaching the 50s on a daily basis. Looking forward to next week, we’ll have another chance at much-needed rainfall Tuesday.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates, especially as we near the Christmas holiday!

