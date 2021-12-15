NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Midday Update: Rollercoaster temperatures continue; 70s make a comeback Friday, Saturday

Cooler, more unsettled conditions follow quickly behind.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our temperature rollercoaster continues after a string of below-average mornings and above-average afternoons.

  • Warm, dry couple of days ahead
  • More seasonable temperatures return Sunday through next week
  • Scattered showers expected Saturday, next Tuesday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

As northern and western portions of the country deal with the threat of high winds and severe weather later today, high pressure is in control of our forecast. This is leaving us with a few high clouds and highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will drop quickly once again this evening, however, so be sure to keep the jacket handy for any late evening plans.

We're looking at possible record highs for Friday and Saturday.
We're looking at possible record highs for Friday and Saturday.(Source: WBTV)

Our warming trend will pick back up from here! Despite an increase in cloud cover Thursday and Friday, highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the start of the weekend. That puts us back in record territory Friday and Saturday. Our next cold front will bring big changes, however.

Scattered showers are in the forecast Saturday and could linger into the early morning hours of our Sunday. We’ll also be tracking much cooler temperatures (but seasonal) at that point, only reaching the 50s on a daily basis. Looking forward to next week, we’ll have another chance at much-needed rainfall Tuesday.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates, especially as we near the Christmas holiday!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
JT Posh break in
High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning
Red Venture co-founder Ric Elias and wife Brenda signed The Giving Pledge to give the majority...
One of Charlotte’s richest couples pledged to give away most of their money. Why?
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday

Latest News

WBTV Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Midday Update: Rollercoaster temperatures continue; 70s make a comeback Friday, Saturday
High temperatures will be slightly cooler than Tuesday, but still above the average for this...
Sunny Wednesday with another nice temperature turn-around
Sunny Wednesday with another nice temperature turn-around
Sunny Wednesday with another nice temperature turn-around
High pressure remains in place for a few more days
The warming trend is on!