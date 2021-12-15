Lincoln County prison guard charged with engaging in sexual acts with inmate
Ashley Danielle Hubbard, 26, from Gastonia, admitted to engaging in sexual activities with the inmate
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A prison guard at the Lincoln Correction Center was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Following an investigation, a warrant was issued charging Hubbard with sexual acts by a custodian.
She was arrested on Monday and taken to jail under a $2,500 bond.
