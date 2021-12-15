Lincoln County prison guard charged with engaging in sexual acts with inmate

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A prison guard at the Lincoln Correction Center was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Ashley Danielle Hubbard, 26, from Gastonia, admitted to engaging in sexual activities with the inmate.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued charging Hubbard with sexual acts by a custodian.

She was arrested on Monday and taken to jail under a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.