Lincoln County prison guard charged with engaging in sexual acts with inmate

Ashley Danielle Hubbard, 26, from Gastonia, admitted to engaging in sexual activities with the inmate
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A prison guard at the Lincoln Correction Center was arrested for having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Ashley Danielle Hubbard, 26, from Gastonia, admitted to engaging in sexual activities with the inmate.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued charging Hubbard with sexual acts by a custodian.

She was arrested on Monday and taken to jail under a $2,500 bond.

