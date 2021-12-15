NC DHHS Flu
Lawsuit: North Carolina Boy Scouts chapter ignored abuse

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a...
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa.(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALE, N.C. (AP) - A lawsuit filed in a North Carolina county says officials with a local Boy Scouts of America chapter in North Carolina did nothing to prevent Scout leaders from sexually abusing 21 children over a half-century.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the lawsuit was filed in Forsyth County Superior Court against Old Hickory Council of Boy Scouts of America Inc.

The lawsuit will be added to a list of similar cases that have been filed in various states recently but which have been put on hold during the national organization’s ongoing bankruptcy case.

The Old Hickory Council’s executive director says the chapter has instituted numerous protections to prevent future abuse.

