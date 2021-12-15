Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department receives national reaccreditation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department has been recognized by the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) for excellence in operations and service. They are recognized as being in the Top 1% of all parks and recreation agencies in the United States.

All facilities, programs and events were independently and rigorously evaluated against established benchmarks to ensure the City delivers a high level of quality parks and recreation services.

Kannapolis achieved 100% of the 154 standards that are required for the accreditation process. Standards include achievements in planning, administration, finance, programming, maintenance for the City’s parks and recreation facilities, services, and programming.

“We are very proud to be recognized as one of the premier parks and recreation departments in the United States. Our City Council, staff members and citizen led Parks and Recreation Commission have worked hard to ensure we have a master plan for the development of quality parks and recreation programming. It is an honor to be recognized by our peers as a department who bring a variety of high-quality services to our citizens,” said Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Director Gary Mills.

