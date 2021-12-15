NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department receives national reaccreditation

Parks and Recreation Staff Members Brett Mann, and Becky Tolle; Gary Mills, Mayor Darrell...
Parks and Recreation Staff Members Brett Mann, and Becky Tolle; Gary Mills, Mayor Darrell Hinnant and Michelle Wells, Executive Director of the NC Recreation and Parks Association (NCRPA).(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department has been recognized by the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) for excellence in operations and service. They are recognized as being in the Top 1% of all parks and recreation agencies in the United States.

All facilities, programs and events were independently and rigorously evaluated against established benchmarks to ensure the City delivers a high level of quality parks and recreation services.

Kannapolis achieved 100% of the 154 standards that are required for the accreditation process. Standards include achievements in planning, administration, finance, programming, maintenance for the City’s parks and recreation facilities, services, and programming.

“We are very proud to be recognized as one of the premier parks and recreation departments in the United States. Our City Council, staff members and citizen led Parks and Recreation Commission have worked hard to ensure we have a master plan for the development of quality parks and recreation programming. It is an honor to be recognized by our peers as a department who bring a variety of high-quality services to our citizens,” said Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Director Gary Mills.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store
Red Venture co-founder Ric Elias and wife Brenda signed The Giving Pledge to give the majority...
One of Charlotte’s richest couples pledged to give away most of their money. Why?
JT Posh break in
High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
Former NFL player who killed 6 in Rock Hill suffered from Stage 2 CTE, officials say

Latest News

William "Quincy" Piland
Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County identified
Greg Keys will serve as the Rowan-Salisbury School System’s (RSS) new Coordinator of...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces Coordinator of Instructional Technology
Shuckin’ Shack won Commissioner’s Choice for their lively painted windows with toothy sharks in...
Community Appearance Commission announces 2021 Holiday Storefront Decorations winners
MUSC confirms the first omicron cases have been detected in South Carolina.
First known omicron cases detected in SC, health officials say