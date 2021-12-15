‘It’s a community problem:’ CMS students, staff share concerns and propose safety changes to stop violence in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families and staff shared their safety concerns at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

“Students are afraid to be in a learning environment having to look over their backs every second,” said West Charlotte High School student Malachi Thompson.

On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to West Charlotte High School after shots were fired on campus. Police say two students were fighting over a bookbag when one student pulled out a gun and started shooting. Nobody was injured and the shooting did not happen in any school buildings.

One student was arrested and charged.

Yesterday’s incident was the 23rd gun found on a CMS campus. CMS officials say two non-CMS students were in possession of guns off property, and another gun was found hidden in shrubbery at a school, which was not connected with CMS students.

Thompson says tensions and fears are rising week after week.

“Faculty and staff are afraid to come to work because they feel unsafe,” Thompson said.

Three guns were found at two CMS schools last week, North Mecklenburg and West Charlotte High Schools.

Ayanna Perry teaches at WCHS and she says what happened isn’t a reflection of all students and it’s a deeper cry for help.

“This could’ve happened at any school, it’s not the children, it’s a community problem that we need to really discuss,” Perry said.

Perry also says she doesn’t want reports to overshadow the many achievements inside of WCHS. She says students in the district need more mental health support.

“We need more psychologists, we need to rethink about how we’re dealing with the fact that our kids just came back from being out of school for a year, we’re in a pandemic still and our kids are coming to school with a lot of trauma and they don’t know how to handle it,” Perry said.

Parents say it’s going to take more community involvement - like the parent-led volunteer program at Hopewell High School – to help stop violence in schools.

“Mentorship programs work in these schools, start the Dads on Duty, that way you have parents,” said parent Brian Weiss.

Regardless of their ideas, staff, students, and parents all agree that combatting violence in schools will take everyone’s full effort.

“We have major work to do and as a district, in togetherness, we can do that and I believe that if we respond to the situation with all hands on deck, students, parents, and staff can begin to feel some sense of normalcy with coming to work and teaching their students,” Thompson said.

There is also a CMS School Safety Work Group. District officials said this is a team of CMS personnel from a variety of departments, including senior leaders. The group is discussing and evaluating all options for addressing safety in CMS schools.

The district has already invested in clear backpacks for all high school students, is working on an anonymous reporting program for students, doubling random safety screenings, and talking to manufacturers about security wands and metal detectors.

On Tuesday, the Superintendent announced the “Say Something” anonymous reporting system will launch after winter break.

Other Board members and the superintendent also discussed how collaborative efforts are needed to stop violence in the school system.

You can read their responses and ideas in the Twitter thread below.

The superintendent says he expects the CMS School Safety Work Group to present its findings to him later this week and from there he’ll share it with the board of education.

