Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County identified

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – State investigators have identified the human skeletal remains that were found in a Cabarrus County creek.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from a resident Wednesday afternoon who said they had found an item that appeared to be human remains in a creek behind their home off Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that the object was human skeletal remains, officials said.

The remains have been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland, of Mount Pleasant.

Piland has been missing since August 2021 and investigators believe they are much closer to finding out what happened to him.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional items found in and around the small creek were consistent with human skeletal remains.

The CCSO is optimistic that the discovery of Piland’s remains will lead to answers in the case and that members of the community may have information, which can be useful to the investigation.

The CCSO is asking anyone with information concerning Piland’s death to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

