'A great day to be a bulldog': SC State prepares for Biden visit

South Carolina State University will welcome President Joe Biden Friday as its commencement...
South Carolina State University will welcome President Joe Biden Friday as its commencement speaker.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The interim president of South Carolina State University said the college is preparing for a historic visit from President Joe Biden on Friday.

Alexander Conyers called it “a great day to be a bulldog,” referring to the university’s mascot, at a Wednesday morning news conference in Orangeburg.

Biden will serve as the commencement speaker as 138 graduates are expected to walk across the stage and receive their degrees.

“We have done some research and we have learned that this is the first time a sitting president has ever served as a commencement speaker for this institution in our 125 year history,” Conyers said.

In 1998, he said the university did welcome then-U.S. first lady Barbara Bush as commencement speaker on Mother’s Day of that year.

One of the graduates who will walk across that stage will be U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who was originally slated to be the keynote speaker. Clyburn, a 1961 graduate of South Carolina State, did not have the opportunity to walk across the stage that year because the school did not offer a December ceremony. The university says Clyburn received his credential by mail.

The university says commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

