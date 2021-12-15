NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Governor offers reward for information in Chadbourn murders

Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were...
Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21 were killed in the shooting on Broadway Road on July 3 while a fourth person was injured.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting deaths of three people in Columbus County in July, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21, were killed in the shooting on Broadway Road in Chadbourn on July 3 while a fourth person was injured.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Chadbourn Police Department at 910-654-4146 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Officers with the Chadbourn Police Department responded to 228 Broadway Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. on July 3. Warrants say the address is the location of Robert’s Club, an establishment law enforcement had responded to multiple times recently.

“This business has had several incidents to include call for service for shots fired and domestic assaults within the last 4 months,” the search warrants state.

A police officer said he saw multiple vehicles leaving the area as he responded to the call, and approximately 80 people, many screaming and yelling, were still at the scene when he arrived.

The search warrants state that 31 shell casings and 2 bullet fragments were among the items collected by law enforcement at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
JT Posh break in
High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning
Red Venture co-founder Ric Elias and wife Brenda signed The Giving Pledge to give the majority...
One of Charlotte’s richest couples pledged to give away most of their money. Why?
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday

Latest News

The Medical University of South Carolina confirmed the first three known cases of the omicron...
First SC cases of COVID omicron variant detected in Charleston
Searching for Summer Wells: Search teams return to Beech Creek
Searching for Summer Wells | 6 months since 5-year-old Hawkins Co. girl went missing
WBTV News Now: CMPD holds annual Explorers Christmas Project
WBTV News Now: CMPD holds annual Explorers Christmas Project
Shooting at southwest Charlotte shopping center
Man killed outside of southwest Charlotte shopping center
No students hurt in bus crash in Indian Land
No students hurt in bus crash in Indian Land