Governor offers reward for information in Chadbourn murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The State of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting deaths of three people in Columbus County in July, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Deonde Qwabe Sadler, 27, Mack Darren Jenkins Jr., 26, and Kameesha Daezhneka Powell, 21, were killed in the shooting on Broadway Road in Chadbourn on July 3 while a fourth person was injured.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Chadbourn Police Department at 910-654-4146 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Officers with the Chadbourn Police Department responded to 228 Broadway Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. on July 3. Warrants say the address is the location of Robert’s Club, an establishment law enforcement had responded to multiple times recently.

“This business has had several incidents to include call for service for shots fired and domestic assaults within the last 4 months,” the search warrants state.

A police officer said he saw multiple vehicles leaving the area as he responded to the call, and approximately 80 people, many screaming and yelling, were still at the scene when he arrived.

The search warrants state that 31 shell casings and 2 bullet fragments were among the items collected by law enforcement at the scene.

