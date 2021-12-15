NC DHHS Flu
First Responders in Charlotte are heated over vaccine and weekly testing requirements

“A lot of employees believe that they’re being retaliated against.”
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some first responders in Charlotte are heated over a planned vaccine requirement or weekly testing requirements options starting in the coming weeks.

One union leader believes city workers should have their voices heard before these decisions are made.

“So, right now a lot of employees believe that they’re being retaliated against, that they’re being singled out,” Tom Brewer, president of Charlotte Fire Fighters Association Local 660 said.

A homicide detective with CMPD voiced his concerns about the policy during Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting.

Matt Hefner, a homicide detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said, “An employee’s decision to receive the COVID vaccine should be just that, the employees decision, mandated weekly testing for only the unvaccinated is punishment meant to coerce those employees and the change in their decision.”

The Charlotte Firefighters Association pointed to the COVID variants spreading in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people and believes the mandate will impact staffing.

“There’s definitely a fear that we will lose, lose some firefighters over this and we’re talking about a we’re already short-staffed, we’re already doing mandatory holdovers in mandatory hire back because our staffing is already so critically low,” said Brewer.

Fewer first responders could mean longer waits when you need help immediately.

The union leader says he and other groups want a seat at the table when these decisions are made and believes the city should engage with city workers on how this will impact them.

“We the employees of this city say it is not your place, we asked you to stop these weekly testing mandates for the unvaccinated. We asked you to stop any future health mandates,” said Hefner.

