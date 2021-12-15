First known omicron cases detected in SC, health officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTV/AP) – The first three known cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina have been confirmed, officials with the Medical University of South Carolina announced Wednesday.

According to information from MUSC, one of the cases was in Charleston, another was in North Charleston, and the third was on Johns Island.

“Two out of the three were fully vaccinated, but not boosted. And one had only one dose of the vaccine,” said Dr. Julie Hirschhorn, who directs MUSC’s molecular pathology lab that found the cases.

The first Omicron case in South Carolina involved a COVID-19 sample collected for testing on Dec. 4, according to MUSC.

“When a new variant is identified, the first thing that we can really get a good handle on is transmission, because we watch the number of cases and how quickly that increases. And Omicron is pretty prevalent right now over in the U.K. The U.K. seems to be doubling Omicron cases about every day,” Hirschhorn said.

Wednesday’s announcement comes less than a week after Mecklenburg County Public Health officials announced the first positive test for the omicron variant in the county.

According to county health leaders, the positive test was in a student at UNC Charlotte. The case was identified through the university’s sequencing program, which detects different strains.

The student was isolated and has recovered, county health leaders said. Exposure was limited, with only one known contact.

UNC Charlotte leaders said Dec. 10 there was no evidence of spread on campus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first U.S. case of the variant was identified on Dec. 1. As of Dec. 8, just one week later, cases had been reported from across the country, with 22 states reporting at least one case.

