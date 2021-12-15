NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Expanded Catawba Two Kings Casino pre-launch facility opens Wednesday

The pre-launch facility opened July 1 and work on its expansion begin in September.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The next phase of the Catawba Two Kings Casino opens Wednesday.

The expanded space features 500 new gambling machines to the temporary casino in Kings Mountain, which opened back in July. That brings the number of gaming machines to 1,000.

Related: Temporary Two Kings Casino opens in Kings Mountain

Those machines include 954 traditional slot machines and 46 positions at four automated electronic table game pods in a “stadium” setup, casino staff said.

The electronic table games feature an interface that delivers a table games experience for both experienced players and beginners. Among the features:

· Craps offers all traditional bets and proposition bets as seen on a live Craps table game.

· Internal video blackjack allows players to play at their own pace without hurry-up time.

· Blackjack side bets include Lucky Lucky, 21 + 3 and Lucky Ladies.

· Baccarat side bets include Lucky Nines, Any Pair and Super 6.

· Roulette displays the history of the last 10 games and hot and cold numbers.

The expansion will also bring in about 30 new jobs. The Catawba Nation Gaming Authority says plans for the permanent casino are still being worked out.

The pre-launch facility opened July 1 and work on its expansion begin in September, according to the gaming authority. The property is located off exit 5 on Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain.

The permanent 60,000 square-foot resort will be located on the same property.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
Former NFL player who killed 6 in Rock Hill suffered from Stage 2 CTE, officials say
JT Posh break in
High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on I-77 North near I-485 in Charlotte...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes ramp on I-77 N near I-485 in Charlotte

Latest News

Police responded to a homicide Tuesday evening in southwest Charlotte.
Police identify victim of homicide in southwest Charlotte
School bus graphic
School bus crash in Indian Land leads to traffic gridlock north of high school, officials say
Doug Finn presenting to staff.
Morgan Elementary staff participates in Competency-Based Education training
Speeds were down to 12 mph near I-77 and LaSalle Street.
Backups seen on I-77 near LaSalle St. north of uptown Charlotte