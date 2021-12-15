Expanded Catawba Two Kings Casino pre-launch facility opens Wednesday

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The next phase of the Catawba Two Kings Casino opens Wednesday.

The expanded space features 500 new gambling machines to the temporary casino in Kings Mountain, which opened back in July. That brings the number of gaming machines to 1,000.

Related: Temporary Two Kings Casino opens in Kings Mountain

Those machines include 954 traditional slot machines and 46 positions at four automated electronic table game pods in a “stadium” setup, casino staff said.

The electronic table games feature an interface that delivers a table games experience for both experienced players and beginners. Among the features:

· Craps offers all traditional bets and proposition bets as seen on a live Craps table game.

· Internal video blackjack allows players to play at their own pace without hurry-up time.

· Blackjack side bets include Lucky Lucky, 21 + 3 and Lucky Ladies.

· Baccarat side bets include Lucky Nines, Any Pair and Super 6.

· Roulette displays the history of the last 10 games and hot and cold numbers.

The expansion will also bring in about 30 new jobs. The Catawba Nation Gaming Authority says plans for the permanent casino are still being worked out.

The pre-launch facility opened July 1 and work on its expansion begin in September, according to the gaming authority. The property is located off exit 5 on Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain.

The permanent 60,000 square-foot resort will be located on the same property.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.