Countdown to Christmas: Ways to save on last minute shipping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you want your gifts to arrive at their destination by Christmas, the deadline is fast approaching.

WBTV visited a packing company in Charlotte to find out ways you can save on last-minute shipping.

Kathryn Beal, with Dilworth Packing Company, says this has been the busiest week so far.

Beal says the way you pack could cost you in the long run.

“They think just putting it in a box - it’s going to arrive safely; if it’s breakable, you have to have lots of bubble wrap, peanuts, and usually, the most helpful is to line the box with foam board,” Beal said.

She says, the materials you’re using make a big difference.

“They’re putting it in too small of a box. It has to have cushion all around the product if it’s breakable,” Beal said.

Oh, and this is a big one.

“You should use shipping tape, not scotch tape, not masking tape, not blue tape,” she said.

Also, make sure to check which carriers offer the cheapest rates.

“Usually post office is less expensive, but when you start going to the west coast, FedEx is less expensive and UPS is less expensive,” Beal said.

Whatever you do, plan ahead and get in here quickly!

Keep in mind, there are already holiday surcharges with the carriers.

For FedEx and the US Postal Service, today (12/15) is the deadline for ground shipping if you want your packages to arrive by Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.