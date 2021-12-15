Community Appearance Commission announces 2021 Holiday Storefront Decorations winners

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission (CAC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 17th annual Holiday Storefront Decorations Awards, an event that celebrates downtown merchants whose window displays best capture the holiday season.

This year’s committee consisted of Chair Reg Boland, Vice-Chair Chris McNeely, Jessica Cloward, Hugo Correa, Jeffrey Martinez, Mike Mills, and Kelly Vanager.

Although the Sugar Plum Fairy was wilting in the unseasonably warm weather, the Commissioners enjoyed walking the City in the sun. Here are the 2021 Holiday Decorations Winners:

Shuckin’ Shack won Commissioner’s Choice for their lively painted windows with toothy sharks in Santa hats and a surfing St. Nick. Their display hit all the marks: creative, fun, and festive.

Timeless Wigs earned Best Building Display for their “timeless” presentation of wreaths, bows, and baubles that (purposeful or not) echoed the City’s decorations.

Tonyan Grace, with her delicate flowers snowing down in the windows, easily won Most Elegant Display.

Best Nighttime Display , with flickering gas lamps framing glittering windows, went to Barnhardt Jewelers.

Glen Hayes Christmas Shop won the Commissioners’ hearts, and Best Nostalgic Display , with their use of an old-fashioned car and truck tucked into the window full of surprises.

Oxford + Lee was another favorite, offering up a bubbly tree with colorful, wrapped presents to win Most Whimsical Display .

Three newcomers round out this year’s winners:

Understanding Your Dog won Best Themed Display with a tree covered in puppies. Who can resist anything covered in puppies?

The French Nest lives up to its’ name, and won Best New Shop , by transporting the viewer to a pastoral French country nest where the blankets are soft and the fire is warm.

And finally, the Most Magical Experience award went to the Bell Tower Green. During the day, the Park provides a respite from all that holiday shopping with places to sit with friends, a play space to blow off some steam, and that famous waterfall. At night, though, a 25-foot tree with lights strung throughout transform the Park into a magical destination.

Honorable Mention goes to: Griffin Guitars, Fuller’s Market, Hotwire Communications, and Umami.

The Community Appearance Commission thanks all the shop owners and staff who decorate their storefronts for the holidays and throughout the year, making downtown Salisbury such a lovely place to live, work, visit and shop. For more information about the CAC, visit: salisburync.gov/cac.

