CMPD to hand out gifts to families in need at its annual Explorers Christmas Project event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is helping families in need have a merrier Christmas.

CMPD will be putting on its annual Explorers Christmas Project Wednesday, giving out food and presents to families in need.

This is the 47th annual event, which started in 1974.

Former CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said the project started with an officer who saw a need to help families around the holidays.

This year, the CMPD Police Explorer’s Christmas Project will be on Sardis Road North.

