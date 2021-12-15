Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall to get multi-million dollar enhancement including brewery, new play area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-million dollar redevelopment is happening at SouthPark Mall in Charlotte to add a brewery, a new play area and more.

Simon Properties owns SouthPark Mall and announced the redevelopment, saying it is “designed to create a better shopping experience for its loyal visitors and existing retailers.”

The redevelopment will include extensive upgrades to the West Plaza, located adjacent to The Container Store and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

It will feature the addition of Suffolk Punch Brewing’s second location, inclusive of an open-air pavilion situated next to a beautifully designed greenspace and stage, as well as a new, state-of-the-art play area.

“Charlotte-area shoppers expect first-class amenities, and that is exactly what this transformational redevelopment at SouthPark will deliver,” said Randy Thomas, General Manager at SouthPark. “The addition of Suffolk Punch Brewing and the new play area are just two examples of the enhancement efforts at SouthPark, and Simon’s industry-leading dedication to entertaining families in innovative and exceptional ways.”

Scheduled to begin construction in early 2022, Suffolk Punch Brewing will anchor the West Plaza, featuring a nearly 400 seat full-service taphouse, restaurant, and coffee bar and an all-seasons outdoor pavilion offering guests two additional free-standing bars to enjoy its 20+ craft beers, hand-made cocktails, house seltzers, and wine.

At SouthPark, shoppers will now be able to take a break, relax, and sip on a seasonal beer or curated cocktail while enjoying live music at the West Plaza’s new stage.

Situated atop a designed greenspace, Suffolk Punch Brewing and SouthPark will offer a schedule of local, family-friendly performances to take the stage throughout the year.

Located on the opposite end of the West Plaza, the new play area will boast a variety of hidden surprises designed to be accessible to children of all ages and those with disabilities.

Incorporating a rolling hill with integrated slides and cubbyholes, the play area will deliver more than 1,850 square-feet of educational and creative play, inviting children of all ages to skip, climb, listen, share, and romp in an enchanting, nature-inspired play space.

The play area, set underneath a shaded glade, features distinct zones tailored to specific growth stages, stimulating creative play among children from infancy to childhood.

The interactive playscape also includes multi-sensory elements designed to promote physical and mental activity and dexterity in a child-friendly environment.

Highlights include soft-touch floor matting, sculptural climbing features, memory games, creative hiding spaces like the crawl path or the cocoon nook, and a walkway that practices balance. Other amenities will be enhanced such as charging stations and soft seating.

Construction activity is expected to be complete by late summer 2022.

Though the West Plaza will be closed during construction, the property and its retailers will remain open and operating throughout the project.

The design team for this project includes LandDesign, Cluck Design, Bartlett Hartley, Mulkey Architects, and Durban Development.

