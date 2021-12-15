NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte FC unveils full inaugural season schedule with eight nationally televised games

The newest Major League Soccer League franchise opens its season on Feb. 26
Charlotte's Major League Soccer franchise unveiled the club's official team name, crest and...
Charlotte’s Major League Soccer franchise unveiled the club’s official team name, crest and colors - Welcome Charlotte Football Club!(Charlotte Football Club | Charlotte Football Club)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte FC soccer team will play eight nationally televised matches.

The newest Major League Soccer League franchise announced its full season schedule, which opens February 26 against D.C. United. Charlotte FC opens at home on March 5 against LA Galaxy, scheduled to be televised on Fox.

The remaining 26 games will be televised on ABC Charlotte.

Charlotte Football Club unveils first-ever primary kit

Charlotte FC will travel to Atlanta United on March 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1) and host Atlanta on April 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Charlotte FC will have six home matches on national broadcasts, including the games against the Galaxy (FOX) and Atlanta (ESPN).

Charlotte FC to play first home game against 5-time MLS champion LA Galaxy in March 2022

The other national broadcasts from Bank of America Stadium are March 26 vs. FC Cincinnati (UniMás), May 7 vs. Miami (UniMás), June 11 vs. New York Red Bulls (ABC), and July 9 vs. Nashville SC (FS1).

Additionally, the Club’s May 29 away match at Seattle Sounders FC will be on FS1.

Charlotte FC will host the defending MLS Cup Champions, New York City FC, at Bank of America Stadium on September 10.

The 34-game regular-season schedule will wrap up on Decision Day on October 9 with Charlotte FC traveling to play the New York Red Bulls

Full schedule:

FEBRUARY 2022

Feb. 26 - Charlotte FC at DC United, 6 p.m.

MARCH 2022

March 5 - LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 13 - Charlotte FC at Atlanta Union, 4:30 p.m.

March 19 - New England Revolution at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

March 26 - Cincinnati FC at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m.

APRIL 2022

April 2 - Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

April 9 - Atlanta Union at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m.

April 16 - Charlotte FC at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 - Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

April 30 - Charlotte FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

MAY 2022

May 7 - Miami at Charlotte FC, 3:30 p.m.

May 14 - Montreal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

May 22 - Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

May 29 - Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

JUNE 2022

June 11 - New York FC at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m.

June 18 - Charlotte FC at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

June 25 - Charlotte FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

June 29 - Austin at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

JULY 2022

July 3 - Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

July 9 - Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

July 16 - Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

July 23 - Charlotte FC at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 30 - Columbus Crew at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

AUGUST 2022

August 3 - D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

August 6 - Chicago Fire at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

August 13 - Charlotte FC at LA FC, 10:30 p.m.

August 17 - Charlotte FC at New York City FC, TBD

August 21 - Orlando at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

August 28 - Toronto at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 2022

September 3 - Charlotte FC at Cincinnati FC, 7:30 p.m.

September 9 - New York City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

September 17 - Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

OCTOBER 2022

October 1 - Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

October 9 - Charlotte FC at New York, TBD

For more information on FC Charlotte, visit its website.

