Charlotte FC adds three players in 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, trades two for Expansion Draft record $875,000 in General Allocation Money

Press release provided by Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte FC today took part in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, using the available five selections to add three players to the Club’s inaugural 2022 roster and execute two trades for $875,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the most ever received in an Expansion Draft.

Charlotte FC selected: Forward McKinze Gaines (Austin FC), Defender Anton Walkes (Atlanta United), and Defender Joseph Mora (D.C. United).

Additionally, CLTFC selected two players that the Club then traded for General Allocation Money (GAM).

Tristan Blackmon (LAFC) was traded to Vancouver Whitecaps FC for $350,000 in 2022 GAM and $125,000 in 2023 GAM. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (New York City FC) was traded to LAFC for $400,000 in 2022 GAM.

Name: McKinze Gaines

Bio: In 2021 for Austin FC, McKinze Gaines appeared in nine games with one start and one goal. Before arriving in Austin, the young forward spent the 2020-2021 season with German 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96 and Regionalliga’s Hannover 96 II, where he made nine starts and scored one goal.

Position: Forward

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 163

Date of Birth: March 2, 1998

Age: 23

Birthplace: Austin, Texas

Name: Anton Walkes

Bio: In 2021, Walkes had a career year with Atlanta United, starting 32 games with two goals and two assists. The versatile defender came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy, originally going on loan to Atlanta in 2017 before joining Portsmouth in 2018. In 2020, Atlanta acquired the center back permanently and in three total seasons with the club, he compiled 71 appearances with 65 starts, four goals, and three assists.

Position: Defender

Height: 6′2″

Weight: 181

Date of Birth: February 8, 1997

Age: 24

Birthplace: Lewisham, England

Name: Joseph Mora

Bio: Mora spent four years with D.C. United, registering four assists in 99 appearances and 83 starts for the Black-and-Red. The left back also played extensively for Costa Rican youth national teams, featuring at the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup and 2011 FIFA U20 World Cup, and now has four caps for the senior national team. Mora counts as a domestic player.

Position: Defender

Height: 5′9″

Weight: 132

Date of Birth: January 15, 1993

Age: 28

Birthplace: Carrizal, Costa Rica

As the only expansion team for the 2022 season, CLTFC was the sole participant in this year’s Expansion Draft. Over five rounds, the Club could select five players from existing MLS clubs.

Teams that had a player selected by Austin FC in the 2020 Expansion Draft were exempt from this year’s edition: San Jose Earthquakes, New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, LA Galaxy, and Orlando City SC.

Each of the remaining 22 clubs could protect 12 players. Homegrown and Generation adidas players were automatically protected and did not count in the 12-player protected list. Once a club had a player selected, they were exempt from any further selections.

Charlotte FC now has a total of 14 players on the Club’s inaugural 2022 roster:

Goalkeepers: Pablo Sisniega

Defenders: Adam Armour, Guzmán Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Joseph Mora, Jan Sobociński, Anton Walkes

Midfielders: Jordy Alcívar, Brandt Bronico, Riley McGree, Sergio Ruiz

Forwards: McKinze Gaines, Vinicius Mello

