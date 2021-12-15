NC DHHS Flu
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood

By KHOU staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KHOU) - A neighborhood got some unwanted visitors, a huge pack of feral hogs, and it didn’t take long for them to do some serious damage.

The security camera on the porch of Glen Garner’s Sienna home captured the midnight dinner party happening on his front lawn.

“I wasn’t expecting to see that. I was thinking maybe to see two, three or four, not 25 or 30,” he said.

After the sun came up one morning last week, Garner stepped outside, to walk his daughter to the bus stop.

The evidence was hard to miss.

“Saw a ton of damage in our front yard, in our neighbors’ yard. Some of the houses down the street were hit worse than others,” Garner said.

When he pulled the security video to identify the offenders, he was shocked.

“You’ve seen one hog, then you’ve seen them all, right? Then you see the whole family troop filing in. It’s just really bizarre,” Garner said.

Like thieves in the night, the herd moves swiftly and quietly.

“And they move really quickly. They were probably in our yard, looking back on our cameras, less than a minute,” he said.

Sienna’s HOA says pigs have become a seasonal problem in the neighborhood.

The sounders move up and down the banks of the Brazos River and ultimately onto residential streets.

Although there haven’t been any confirmed reports of downed fences from the pigs, damage to the flowerbeds and landscaping has been extensive.

A hog trapper who works in Sienna said the only way to control wild pig populations is to capture and kill 75 percent of them.

“For now, we’re just going to clean things up and wait and see,” Garner said.

It’s unclear why the hogs are coming around now, this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'
Firefighters said they were able to control the flames within 10 minutes.
One injured in Wind Chime Court house fire in northwest Charlotte
