Cam Newton surprises shoppers at a Charlotte Walmart while supporting Robby Anderson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) - It was Robby Anderson’s event Tuesday night but that didn’t stop some of his Carolina Panthers teammates from stopping by to lend a hand.

That included Cam Newton, who did what he does best — bring a smile to kids’ faces. Anderson hosted his Shop with a Jock event at Walmart in west Charlotte, where 50 kids ages 6-17 from The Kids and Me got $100 gift cards to shop with Anderson and fellow wide receivers D.J. Moore and C.J. Saunders.

Newton wasn’t a planned guest but his surprise appearance was welcomed. The Panthers’ starting quarterback was swarmed by shoppers and Walmart employees as soon as he walked through the door and he stopped for selfies with anyone who asked.

He also signed autographs for the kids who were part of Anderson’s event. The Kids and Me is a Charlotte-based 501(c)(3) with a mission to “foster positive relationships among single moms, to advocate on their behalf. and to address their family needs,” according to the organization’s website.

