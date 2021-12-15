Boy in critical condition after vehicle hits him, his mother and his sister in Gaston Co.

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - A young boy is in critical condition after a vehicle hit him, his mother and his sister in Gaston County Tuesday night.

The crash happened on NC Highway 27 near McLurd Drive in Stanley around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say that a vehicle hit the mother, her young daughter and her young son while they were trying to cross the highway.

The mother and daughter were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The young boy was also treated for injuries but is now at Levine’s Children’s Hospital listed in critical condition.

Officials say at this time there is no indication that speed or impairment played any role in this crash.

On Wednesday morning, Judah Christian Academy, a private Christian school located in Stanley, posted on Facebook that “one of our sweet little lions got hurt last night in an accident after our Christmas program.”

The Stanley Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol and Gaston County Police are continuing to investigate.

“Please continue to pray for this precious little boy. We love him and his family very much and desire to see him fully and quickly recover,” the school posted to Facebook.

