NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics were intertwined made her among the most influential thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69.

In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks’ family announced that she died Wednesday in Berea, Kentucky, home to the bell hooks center at Berea College. Additional details were not immediately available.

“She was a giant, no nonsense person who lived by her own rules, and spoke her own truth in a time when Black people, and women especially, did not feel empowered to do that,” Dr. Linda Strong-Leek, a close friend and former provost of Berea College, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “It was a privilege to know her, and the world is a lesser place today because she is gone. There will never be another bell hooks.”

Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”

hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins and gave herself the pen name bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
JT Posh break in
High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning
Red Venture co-founder Ric Elias and wife Brenda signed The Giving Pledge to give the majority...
One of Charlotte’s richest couples pledged to give away most of their money. Why?
Monroe shooting suspects
Police searching for 3 suspects after 2 people shot and seriously injured at Monroe store
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday

Latest News

Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Another storm heading into already drenched California
MUSC confirms the first omicron cases have been detected in South Carolina.
First known omicron cases detected in SC, health officials say
Residents stand amid their homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in...
Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75 in Haiti
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
VIDEO: Police searching for people involved in violent assault, kidnapping in east Charlotte