Backups seen on I-77 near LaSalle St. north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There were major backups on a portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near LaSalle Street north of uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Speeds were down to 12 miles per hour in that area. It was due to a disabled vehicle that had one lane blocked. That scene was cleared as of 7:30 a.m.

Delays were also seen at Interstate 485 at the entry ramp to I-77 due to an incident.

⚠️ 3 Incidents to be aware of...



We're live on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Tuckaseegee Rd... There's also big delays on I-77 near Lasalle St, and I-77 @ I-485:#clttraffic @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/vL8dO3GEup — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) December 15, 2021

Additionally, an overturned vehicle on Tuckaseegee Road and Calton Lane is causing some congestion.

