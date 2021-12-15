NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Backups seen on I-77 near LaSalle St. north of uptown Charlotte

Additionally, an overturned vehicle on Tuckaseegee Road is causing some congestion.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There were major backups on a portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near LaSalle Street north of uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Speeds were down to 12 miles per hour in that area. It was due to a disabled vehicle that had one lane blocked. That scene was cleared as of 7:30 a.m.

Delays were also seen at Interstate 485 at the entry ramp to I-77 due to an incident.

Additionally, an overturned vehicle on Tuckaseegee Road and Calton Lane is causing some congestion.

Check here for the latest traffic information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on I-77 North near I-485 in Charlotte...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes ramp on I-77 N near I-485 in Charlotte
JT Posh break in
High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
Former NFL player who killed 6 in Rock Hill suffered from Stage 2 CTE, officials say

Latest News

Backups seen on I-77 near LaSalle St. north of uptown Charlotte; delays also reported at I-77...
Backups seen on I-77 near LaSalle St. north of uptown Charlotte
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on I-77 North near I-485 in Charlotte...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes ramp on I-77 N near I-485 in Charlotte
An 18-wheeler caught fire after running off the road in York County Monday.
18-wheeler catches fire near middle school in York County, authorities say
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers are investigating a serious...
‘Serious’ crash closes portion of E. Ozark Ave. in Gastonia, police say