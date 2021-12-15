NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three people are facing felony voter fraud charges in Florida for reportedly casting multiple ballots in an election.

Court documents list Joan Halstead, 72, Jay Ketcik, 63, and John Rider, 61, all residents of The Villages retirement community in Sumter County.

Halstead is accused of voting in person in Florida during the 2020 presidential election and also casting an absentee ballot in New York.

Court documents do not say in which elections the other two suspects allegedly committed voting fraud.

All three are out on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
Former NFL player who killed 6 in Rock Hill suffered from Stage 2 CTE, officials say
JT Posh break in
High-end consignment boutique in Charlotte robbed early Monday morning
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on I-77 North near I-485 in Charlotte...
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes ramp on I-77 N near I-485 in Charlotte

Latest News

The pre-launch facility opened July 1 and work on its expansion begin in September.
Expanded Catawba Two Kings Casino pre-launch facility opens Wednesday
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released
Speeds were down to 12 mph near I-77 and LaSalle Street.
Backups seen on I-77 near LaSalle St. north of uptown Charlotte