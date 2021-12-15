Police: 1-year-old dies after struck by father’s truck in driveway in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A father backed up in a driveway and struck his 1-year-old child Monday evening in southwest Charlotte, according to police.

The child died Tuesday at the hospital.

Officers responded to Atrium Health – Pineville shortly before 9 p.m. Monday when the child, identified as Mateo Jaciel Ayala-Martinez was struck by the car on Huntsmoore Drive.

The father was identified as Elgar Orlando Ayala.

Investigators say Ayala went outside of his home to move the truck to a different spot in the driveway, and that he pulled slightly forward before starting to back up, which is when he heard his child screaming.

Ayala told officers he got out of the truck, saw he had just struck his child, and took him to the hospital.

The parents told officers they thought the child was inside the home.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family.

