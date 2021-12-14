West Charlotte High students learning remotely Tuesday after shot fired outside school

NC DHHS Flu
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it was a fight over a backpack that ultimately led to that shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students at West Charlotte High School are learning from home Tuesday, a decision that came hours after a student fired a shot outside the school on Monday.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it was a fight over a backpack that ultimately led to that shooting in yet another example where guns have shown up inside a school.

It all happened about 2 p.m. Monday. The initial investigation shows that the shot was fired by someone on the property but not inside the school building.

As the fight was happening, one of the students pulled out a gun and fired a shot, according to Chief Johnny Jennings with the CMPD. School officials said the fight happened right at dismissal.

Meanwhile, parents and students are frustrated, scared that these incidents with guns keep happening.

“It’s crazy these kids bringing guns to school and all this. I don’t understand how these kids are getting ahold of these guns. Like, what’s wrong with these parents letting kids getting ahold of guns? It just needs to stop,” one student said. “In no way shape or form do I believe our schools are unsafe. Do we have challenges? Is it a community challenge? Absolutely it is a community challenge,” Superintendent Earnest Winston

Police said no one was hit by the gunfire. Authorities added that a minor with the school has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds. They are determined to be the only suspect in this incident.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board of education is meeting Tuesday night following the incident at West Charlotte High.

The meeting agenda does not indicate that the incident will be discussed. However, school safety has been top of mind for parents, students and many others.

There will also be public comment Tuesday, giving parents an opportunity to speak out.

Michael Dorn, the executive director of Safe Havens International, discussed some of the changes CMS is making in response to some of these incidents.

“We really urge school officials not to jump and try to make massive, major changes right after a big event because we see so many times the best of intentions, but then our budget’s gone,” Dorn said.

Dorn added the key here is school supervision.

