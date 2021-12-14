‘We have to be thoughtful and look at data’: Leader of national nonprofit speaks about school safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several incidents across Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses, the district’s leader, Superintendent Earnest Winston, has urged members of the community to help keep schools safe.

After a gunshot was fired on the campus of West Charlotte High School Monday, Winston pleaded for parents to talk to their kids about who they associate with, monitor social media accounts, and check backpacks.

Just days earlier, Winston released a video message about school safety concerns when multiple guns were discovered on school campuses across the district.

“Have the tough conversations about guns, other weapons, and fights. Check their backpacks before they depart for school,” Winston said in the video.

Because of the school safety concerns across CMS, WBTV spoke to Michael Dorn, the director of Safe Havens International. The national non-profit works to help schools and school systems improve crisis preparedness and campus safety.

WBTV asked Dorn about the effectiveness of clear backpacks in schools.

“We’ve looked at it quite a bit, a lot of school districts have tried it. Some have reported success. We’re highly skeptical,” said the Safe Havens International executive director.

Dorn explained that he is skeptical of the clear backpack concept because students could still hide a weapon in a shoe or an article of clothing in the backpack. He explained that school officials tried to make clear backpacks mandatory in Parkland, Florida after the deadly 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“A lot of parents wanted it. They tried it after the tragedy and very quickly discontinued it after students were able to demonstrate to them that it wasn’t as effective as a lot of adults thought,” explained Dorn.

Winston has said CMS officials will also consider metal detectors as a safety option for schools, but Dorn said some detectors can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase and operate.

“There are times and places where they’re appropriate, but people need to understand it’s extremely expensive,” said the Safe Havens International executive director.

Dorn said that he advises school system administrators not to rush when making decisions about safety enhancements.

“We really urge school officials not to jump and try to make massive changes right after a big event,” said Dorn. “We have to be thoughtful and look at data and be sure that we’re identifying what are the things we can get the most good for out of the limited time, energy and budget that schools have.”

He said student supervision can be extremely important for creating a safe school environment. He said more supervision can result in less fights and incidents on campuses.

