The warming trend is on!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Records could be tied or broken this week! Well above average for both highs and lows too.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

15-20° above average

Mid-70s by the weekend

Lows in the 50s

High pressure remains in place for a few more days.

Because of that, our temperatures will continue to increase. Tonight will be the last one with even a chance for frost this week.

After this, we’re off to the races on warmth. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday will be even warmer as highs reach the upper 60s.

We could tie the old record of 73° on Friday. There are no rain chances on any of those days.

Saturday will be the last extra warm day.

Highs will be in the mid-70s one more time before a cold front moves through. The front will bring a chance for showers during the day. Then it will bring cooler temperatures for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. A few showers could be left into Sunday morning but the rest of the day will be dry.

Next week will be cooler as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There’s a chance for a few showers Monday and Tuesday.

Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

