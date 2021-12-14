Two Texas men accused of stealing $20,000 worth of equipment from Advanced Power Products in Lincoln County, other businesses in Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Texas men have been charged after large items were stolen from businesses across the southeast, including in Lincoln County.

Joseph Odell Mayfield, 22 years old from Houston, Texas, was arrested in Houston and is being held in the Harris County, Texas jail on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher James Watson, 25, from Stafford, Texas, has not yet been arrested.

They are charged in Lincoln County with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

Lincoln County deputies said that on Nov. 23, a neighbor and employee of Advanced Power Products heard an audible alarm coming from the business.

Officers said he then confronted a male walking across his yard. The male dropped the stolen goods he was carrying and took off.

When officers arrived, they saw that Advanced Power Products had been broken into.

On Nov. 24, deputies were given serial numbers for more than 30 pieces of Stihl equipment, worth about $20,000, that had been reported stolen.

Surveillance footage showed two males wearing hoodies making several trips in and out of the business stealing items. All the serial numbers were entered NCIC as stolen

On December 7, Lincoln County deputies were contacted by Louisiana State Police Troopers who said they were out on a traffic stop with a vehicle containing items identified by serial numbers as being stolen from Advance Power Products and another business in Mississippi.

A search warrant served on the cell phones of the two suspects revealed the men are tied to numerous breaking and entering cases throughout the southeast.

Watson and Mayfield were arrested on outstanding warrants out of Mississippi.

The men were released on bond by Louisiana authorities before an extradition hearing could be held on the Lincoln County warrants.

