Trailblazer Dr. Passeretti, from Atrium Health, was first in N.C. to get vaccination. She will talk about that impact a year later

On December 14, 2020 a Charlotte doctor became the first person in North Carolina to receive the first shot of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine
Atrium Health’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti
Atrium Health’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti(Atrium Health (Custom credit) | Atrium Health)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a year ago when the fight against COVID-19 gained some reinforcements.

Vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and then quickly distributed to states.

North Carolina received its initial shipment by mid-December, 2020.

First doctor in N.C. vaccinated at Atrium ‘feeling great,’ Novant first shipment to arrive by Thursday

Soon after, on December 14, a Charlotte doctor became the first person in North Carolina to receive the first shot of the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine.

Atrium Health’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Katie Passaretti will talk about her trailblazing moment Tuesday, on the one-year anniversary of the first vaccination being administered in North Carolina.

First person in N.C. receives COVID-19 vaccine: ‘I couldn’t be more excited’

“I couldn’t be more excited. I feel perfectly fine,” Passaretti said at the time, calling it a “moment of hope” and a “potential for change of the course that we’re on.”

‘Things went off without a hitch’: Atrium Health’s Chief Medical Officer discusses smooth arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Passaretti’s vaccination dose came on the same day N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that the state received its first shipment.

While initially, North Carolina vaccination doses were in short supply, the doses were distributed in groups. Then, by May, everyone 18 years and older were eligible to get vaccinated.

That came after the FDA authorized use for the Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While many were aware of the after-effects of the COVID-19 vaccination, Dr. Passaretti said she was “feeling great” one day after she was vaccinated.

“The only side effect I’ve had is pain at the injection, the muscle of my arm is sore at the injection site, but not in any way that’s limiting, so overall feeling great,” Dr. Passaretti said at the time.

