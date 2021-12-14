NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC communities puts neighbors on guard for the holidays

People in Fort Mill and the Charlotte area are on guard after thieves stole thousands of packages and pieces of mail right out of their mailboxes.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina have been victims of the latest mail thief investigation.

Neighbors in Fort Mill, where the thieves struck, offer their advice on protecting your mail and packages this holiday season.

“It’s hard when you have to worry about the theft,” Kristen Domanski said.

At the busiest time of year for mail and package delivery, people in Fort Mill and the Charlotte area are on guard after thieves stole thousands of packages and pieces of mail right out of their mailboxes.

York County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom for identity theft and mail fraud.

“Since we’ve had some thefts in the neighborhood, a lot of us are really paying more attention to cars coming through the neighborhood or trucks that are coming through and dropping off and seeing if there’s any kind of car that’s trailing,” Sharon Ross said.

While neighbors are keeping guard at their mailboxes and front porches, some are using doorbell cameras, and closely monitoring Informed Delivery by the U.S. Postal Service and live tracking notifications by Amazon.

“It’s unfortunate. I did sign up for the post office notification so I get it on my phone and I can track how many packages and what what letters are coming that day. So that helps. I can check to see if something’s missing. Makes it easier,” Domanski said.

As people receive gifts and cards this holiday season, the United States Postal Inspection Service says people should do the following to protect themselves:

  • Pickup up mail and packages ASAP.
  • Take outgoing mail to the post office or blue collection box.
  • Don’t send cash.
  • Request signature confirmation.
  • Arrange to pick up your mail from the post office.

“Try and get your neighbors to keep an eye out for you too. I think if everybody works together and keeps an eye out maybe it will keep people from trying to grab things off your porch,” Ross said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service tells us that people should inquire about overdue mail. If you didn’t get that check, credit card or other valuables, please contact the sender immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury.
Early morning shooting injures one in Salisbury
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

West Charlotte HS
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.
NY Times: Donors encouraged Gov. Roy Cooper to consider running for president in 2024
WBTV education reporter Courtney Cole filed a public records request for information on the...
Out of 22 guns found at Mecklenburg County schools, 7 were reported stolen according to records
New: Carolina Thread Trail is expanding
Campaign launches to build nearly 200 miles of new trails, connected greenways on Carolina Thread Trail