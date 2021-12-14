Thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC communities puts neighbors on guard for the holidays

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina have been victims of the latest mail thief investigation.

Neighbors in Fort Mill, where the thieves struck, offer their advice on protecting your mail and packages this holiday season.

“It’s hard when you have to worry about the theft,” Kristen Domanski said.

At the busiest time of year for mail and package delivery, people in Fort Mill and the Charlotte area are on guard after thieves stole thousands of packages and pieces of mail right out of their mailboxes.

York County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom for identity theft and mail fraud.

“Since we’ve had some thefts in the neighborhood, a lot of us are really paying more attention to cars coming through the neighborhood or trucks that are coming through and dropping off and seeing if there’s any kind of car that’s trailing,” Sharon Ross said.

While neighbors are keeping guard at their mailboxes and front porches, some are using doorbell cameras, and closely monitoring Informed Delivery by the U.S. Postal Service and live tracking notifications by Amazon.

“It’s unfortunate. I did sign up for the post office notification so I get it on my phone and I can track how many packages and what what letters are coming that day. So that helps. I can check to see if something’s missing. Makes it easier,” Domanski said.

As people receive gifts and cards this holiday season, the United States Postal Inspection Service says people should do the following to protect themselves:

Pickup up mail and packages ASAP.

Take outgoing mail to the post office or blue collection box.

Don’t send cash.

Request signature confirmation.

Arrange to pick up your mail from the post office.

“Try and get your neighbors to keep an eye out for you too. I think if everybody works together and keeps an eye out maybe it will keep people from trying to grab things off your porch,” Ross said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service tells us that people should inquire about overdue mail. If you didn’t get that check, credit card or other valuables, please contact the sender immediately.

