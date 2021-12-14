CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a couple of very cold starts, temperatures will continue their gradual warming trend through the rest of the work and school week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Above-average afternoons continue

Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend

Rain chances climb by the end of the forecast period

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Temperatures gradually increase from here (WBTV)

It was another morning in the 20s for many of us, but sunny skies are helping to quickly warm our temperatures.

We’ll end up with highs in the mid-upper 60s this afternoon with dry conditions persisting through the rest of the day.

You’ll need the winter coats once again Wednesday morning, but afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s will eventually be replaced by the upper 60s-mid 70s as we wrap up the work week and kick off the weekend!

This will put us back in the record-breaking territory before our next system arrives.

Differences in rain timing and amounts remain as we look towards this weekend and next week, but scattered showers are in the forecast for the last few days of our forecast period.

We’ll also be trending much cooler for the start of next week... High temperatures may not make it out of the upper 40s by next Monday!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.