Surveillance cameras help police in Salisbury nab alleged vacuum cleaner thieves

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say images captured on city surveillance cameras led directly to charges for two men accused of stealing equipment from the back of a Code Enforcement truck.

Police said the incident happened on October 18, 2021. The two removed a vacuum cleaner from the back of a Salisbury Code Enforcement Truck. The city cameras recorded the incident and police were able to track the individuals after the theft.

Investigators said the subjects tried to pawn the vacuum cleaner, but the staff at the pawn shop refused to take the item. Police said the individuals then took the vacuum cleaner to Lowes and obtained a refund.

Nathan Valentine, 61, of China Grove is wanted on an outstanding warrant for obtaining property by false pretense. Jonathan Wade McDaniel, 31, of Rowan County, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. McDaniel was arrested on Monday and given a $1500 bond.

