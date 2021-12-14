Spencer Police officer released from hospital after Monday evening crash in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Spencer Police Officer was involved in a car crash Monday evening while driving in Kannapolis to report for duty.

The officer says another car was pulling out in front of him while traveling north on Highway 29 when the collision happened. No other vehicles were involved.

The officer was evaluated at the hospital as a precaution and later released.

The Kannapolis Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.