NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Spencer Police officer released from hospital after Monday evening crash in Kannapolis

A Spencer Police Officer was involved in a car crash Monday evening while driving in Kannapolis to report for duty.
Spencer Police Department
Spencer Police Department(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Spencer Police Officer was involved in a car crash Monday evening while driving in Kannapolis to report for duty.

The officer says another car was pulling out in front of him while traveling north on Highway 29 when the collision happened. No other vehicles were involved.

The officer was evaluated at the hospital as a precaution and later released.

The Kannapolis Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
West Charlotte HS
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

Assessing the damage of widespread tornado devastation in six different states
Assessing the damage of widespread tornado devastation in six different states
Insurance company backtracks after families complain about losing speech therapy coverage
Insurance company backtracks after families complain about losing speech therapy coverage
West Charlotte HS
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.
NY Times: Donors encouraged Gov. Roy Cooper to consider running for president in 2024