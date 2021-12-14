NC DHHS Flu
Porzingis leads Luka-less Mavs to 120-96 rout of Hornets

(Charlotte Hornets | WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Dallas hit a season-high 19 3-pointers as the Mavericks routed the Charlotte Hornets 120-96 to sweep a back-to-back without All-Star guard Luka Doncic.

Porzingis led the Mavericks to a 70-43 halftime lead, securing his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds before the break.

Trey Burke scored a season-high 22 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 off the bench for Dallas.

The Hornets, who opened a six-game road trip, were led by Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. with 20 points each. Rozier played his first game after missing four while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

