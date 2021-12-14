NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a child reported missing from Columbus, Georgia, has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released, WTVM reported.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

