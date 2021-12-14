Police investigate homicide in southwest Charlotte
Police said a person was pronounced dead off of South Tryon Street
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
Police said a person was pronounced dead off of South Tryon Street Tuesday.
No other information was provided.
Check back to wbtv.com for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.