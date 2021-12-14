NC DHHS Flu
Police decide not to charge anyone after 48-year-old man shot to death in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police decided they aren’t going to charge anyone after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed in east Charlotte in early December.

The shooting happened Dec. 2 on Lawyers Road where 48-year-old Detreye Kenjuan Walker was pronounced dead.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Walker knew whoever shot him to death and that the shooting happened after an argument.

On Dec. 14, CMPD detectives classified the case of Walker’s killing as a “justified homicide.”

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Police initially did not provide any other details about this case, but WBTV reached out to get any other information about why detectives decided not to charge anyone.

In response, CMPD says the decision comes down to the fact that the investigation could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooter did not act in self-defense.

