Plenty of sunshine this week, with rain possible by the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue this week, with a warming trend for afternoon high temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will continue this week, with scattered rain possible this weekend, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas by late Saturday. Chilly air looks to arrive early next week.

Frosty night ahead, with clear skies continuing.

High temperatures in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Highs around 70° by Friday and Saturday; scattered rain Saturday.

Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures in the 20s for the mountains, and around 30 degrees for the piedmont.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-60s for the piedmont, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Clear skies and cold temperatures continue for Tuesday night, with overnight low temperatures hovering around freezing.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool, with high temperatures in the lower 60s around Charlotte, and lower 50s in the mountains.

Milder temperatures develop Thursday through Saturday, with upper 60s for Thursday, and lower 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Scattered rain showers are possible on Saturday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas late Saturday into Saturday night. A few rain showers may linger into Sunday and Monday, with cooler temperatures returning. Sunday will feature high temperatures in the 50s, with 40s possible by Monday.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

