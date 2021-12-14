Out of 22 guns found at Mecklenburg County schools, 7 were reported stolen according to records

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Out of the 22 guns recovered from campuses in Mecklenburg County this school year, records show only seven were reported stolen.

WBTV education reporter Courtney Cole filed a public records request for information on the guns seized from schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district in 2021.

#NEW: a recent public records request I filed shared new information on the guns found at CMS schools this year. The two page document includes the location, responding agency, weapon, and make. It also includes if the guns were stolen or not. @WBTV_News — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) December 13, 2021

The two-page document includes the location, responding agency, type, make and model of each of the guns reported on CMS campuses from Aug. 25 up until Dec. 9.

One gun was found at a K-5 school, one was found at a middle school, while the other guns were found at 10 different high schools.

The document also notes if the guns were stolen or not. Out of the guns seized, only one was a rifle while the rest were pistols.

Only 22 guns were on the list of stolen or not stolen - seven were reported stolen while 15 were not stolen, the document indicates.

Just last week, three guns were found at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in one morning.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston responded to parents and the community on Thursday evening, calling for an “all hands on deck approach” to address the weapons.

“Focusing on a holistic approach in partnership with our community will help ensure students and staff are safe and to prevent firearms and other weapons from entering our schools,” Winston said.

He said the four main areas that the staff would focus on are personnel, building structures, education and prevention.

“CMS families, I’m asking for your help. Please talk to your students about the consequence of violence in our schools, about bringing guns to school, and about the consequences associated with gun violence whether in our schools or outside in the community,” Winston added.

A records request with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least 192 weapons were found from August 25 to December 2.

CMS spent nearly $442,000 for more than 46,000 clear backpacks as a solution to prevent guns from being brought into schools.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.