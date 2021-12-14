NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Out of 22 guns found at Mecklenburg County schools, 7 were reported stolen according to records

WBTV education reporter Courtney Cole filed a public records request for information on the guns seized from schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district in 2021.
WBTV education reporter Courtney Cole filed a public records request for information on the...
WBTV education reporter Courtney Cole filed a public records request for information on the guns seized from schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district in 2021.(WILX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Out of the 22 guns recovered from campuses in Mecklenburg County this school year, records show only seven were reported stolen.

Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday

WBTV education reporter Courtney Cole filed a public records request for information on the guns seized from schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district in 2021.

The two-page document includes the location, responding agency, type, make and model of each of the guns reported on CMS campuses from Aug. 25 up until Dec. 9.

One gun was found at a K-5 school, one was found at a middle school, while the other guns were found at 10 different high schools.

The document also notes if the guns were stolen or not. Out of the guns seized, only one was a rifle while the rest were pistols.

Only 22 guns were on the list of stolen or not stolen - seven were reported stolen while 15 were not stolen, the document indicates.

Just last week, three guns were found at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in one morning.

Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston responded to parents and the community on Thursday evening, calling for an “all hands on deck approach” to address the weapons.

“Focusing on a holistic approach in partnership with our community will help ensure students and staff are safe and to prevent firearms and other weapons from entering our schools,” Winston said.

He said the four main areas that the staff would focus on are personnel, building structures, education and prevention.

“CMS families, I’m asking for your help. Please talk to your students about the consequence of violence in our schools, about bringing guns to school, and about the consequences associated with gun violence whether in our schools or outside in the community,” Winston added.

A records request with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least 192 weapons were found from August 25 to December 2.

CMS spent nearly $442,000 for more than 46,000 clear backpacks as a solution to prevent guns from being brought into schools.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury.
Early morning shooting injures one in Salisbury
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

West Charlotte HS
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.
NY Times: Donors encouraged Gov. Roy Cooper to consider running for president in 2024
Mailbox in Fort Mill, SC
Thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC communities puts neighbors on guard for the holidays
New: Carolina Thread Trail is expanding
Campaign launches to build nearly 200 miles of new trails, connected greenways on Carolina Thread Trail