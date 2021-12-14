NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NY Times: Donors encouraged Gov. Roy Cooper to consider running for president in 2024

Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.
Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.
Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new report from The New York Times claims donors have encouraged North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to run for president in 2024, although the Democratic expressed full support for a Joe Biden re-election bid.

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that Gov. Cooper already has donors encouraging him to consider a bid, according to unnamed Democrats “familiar with the conversations.”

The report came out after Cooper was formally chosen to lead the Democratic Governors Association in 2022, spearheading efforts to help the party’s nominees win more in a big gubernatorial year ahead.

NC’s Roy Cooper elected to lead Democratic governors’ group

Cooper, who was reelected to a second four-year term governor in 2020, arrives on the job as 36 governorships are on the ballot in 2022. Republicans currently hold the governor’s office in 27 states, with the other 23 held by Democrats.

The New York Times report indicates that Cooper addressed reporters at the meeting of the Democratic Governors Association, saying he expects President Biden to seek a second term, and that he believes that’s in the best interests of his party.

“I fully expect him to seek re-election and I will support him, and in fact we’re going to win North Carolina for him,” Cooper said, according to the article.

Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.

According to The News & Observer in Raleigh, the governor’s office has already responded to the rumors.

“The governor supports President Biden and is focused on ensuring North Carolina emerges from the pandemic even stronger than before and implementing the president’s plans to create better jobs and support families here in our state,” the statement said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom
Detectives arrest two for stealing mail, identify nearly 2,000 victims in the Carolinas
West Charlotte HS
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
shooting in Grier Heights neighborhood
‘You shouldn’t be shooting in a community’: 5 injured after shooting during balloon release for young child, neighbors say
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
‘It’s wrong.’ Couple, newborn baby ordered off flight in Charlotte, video shows
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

West Charlotte HS
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
WBTV education reporter Courtney Cole filed a public records request for information on the...
Out of 22 guns found at Mecklenburg County schools, 7 were reported stolen according to records
Mailbox in Fort Mill, SC
Thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC communities puts neighbors on guard for the holidays
New: Carolina Thread Trail is expanding
Campaign launches to build nearly 200 miles of new trails, connected greenways on Carolina Thread Trail