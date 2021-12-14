NY Times: Donors encouraged Gov. Roy Cooper to consider running for president in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new report from The New York Times claims donors have encouraged North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to run for president in 2024, although the Democratic expressed full support for a Joe Biden re-election bid.

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that Gov. Cooper already has donors encouraging him to consider a bid, according to unnamed Democrats “familiar with the conversations.”

The report came out after Cooper was formally chosen to lead the Democratic Governors Association in 2022, spearheading efforts to help the party’s nominees win more in a big gubernatorial year ahead.

Cooper, who was reelected to a second four-year term governor in 2020, arrives on the job as 36 governorships are on the ballot in 2022. Republicans currently hold the governor’s office in 27 states, with the other 23 held by Democrats.

The New York Times report indicates that Cooper addressed reporters at the meeting of the Democratic Governors Association, saying he expects President Biden to seek a second term, and that he believes that’s in the best interests of his party.

“I fully expect him to seek re-election and I will support him, and in fact we’re going to win North Carolina for him,” Cooper said, according to the article.

Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.

According to The News & Observer in Raleigh, the governor’s office has already responded to the rumors.

“The governor supports President Biden and is focused on ensuring North Carolina emerges from the pandemic even stronger than before and implementing the president’s plans to create better jobs and support families here in our state,” the statement said.

