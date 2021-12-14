NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New event “Christmas On Church Street” comes to Salisbury on Friday

Formed by a collaboration of downtown churches
In addition, a massed choir will carol in Bell Tower Green. That effort is being coordinated by...
In addition, a massed choir will carol in Bell Tower Green. That effort is being coordinated by Deacon Rob Durocher, St. John’s minister of music and the arts.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Susan Shinn Turner, Staff Writer, St. John’s Lutheran Church: The inaugural “Christmas on Church Street,” a collaboration of Downtown Salisbury churches, takes place this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event starts at the corner of Bank and Church streets. Visitors can walk at their own pace down to Council and Church streets, where the gathering ends in front of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. You may enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate from Mean Mug, courtesy of the downtown churches.

Visitors will pass four scenes along Church Street: the Annunciation to Mary, the Shepherd’s Fields, the Wise Men, and The Nativity.

Visitors won’t see a traditional nativity scene at St. Luke’s, says the Rev. Robert Black. “We’ll have members reading poetry and texts of Christmas hymns. We want people to engage with the Christmas story and think about the depth of it.”

The hope is that “Christmas on Church Street” will become an annual event, says The Rev. Dr. Rhodes Woolly, senior pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

In addition, a massed choir will carol in Bell Tower Green. That effort is being coordinated by Deacon Rob Durocher, St. John’s minister of music and the arts.

The group will sing a half-hour program of carols, then repeat twice more throughout the evening.

Others involved with this musical effort include Joshua Starnes, music director at First United Methodist Church; Philip Burgess, choir director at First United Church of Christ; Susan Trivette, organist at First UCC; John Stafford, music director of First Presbyterian Church; Steven Aycock, St. Luke’s interim choirmaster and organist; Taylor Hutchins, St. John’s productions manager; and Ricky Howsare, St. John’s contemporary worship leader.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work together to bring something musical to the community,” Durocher says. “We are all looking forward to it.”

The idea for “Christmas on Church Street” actually developed last year, Woolly notes, in the midst of the pandemic.

“We couldn’t have worship inside on Christmas Eve, so we had to figure out how to tell the story in an outdoor setting,” Woolly says.

But the event ultimately was called off because of spike in the pandemic.

“We need community events that will garner a great deal of energy and enthusiasm,” Woolly says. “The park is really just fantastic, and it’s a natural gathering place. We have lived through two years of canceling things. We’re eager to return to the basic stories that make us who we are.”

Pastor Lara Musser Gritter of First Presbyterian agrees.

“This is a chance to be out in the community and experience the great sense of partnership among the downtown churches,” she says. It’s an opportunity, she says, not to compare but to celebrate them.

Musser Gritter adds, “This is not just for church members but for everyone in the community when our world needs it so much.”

Musser Gritter and her husband, the Rev. Josh Musser Gritter, plan to be in attendance with Joanna, their 8-month-old daughter. The First Presbyterian campus is located across Jackson Street from the park.

“It’s cool to see the way the park has drawn people together, including all these new Christmas traditions,” Laura Musser Gritter notes.

In charge of logistics are Shari Graham and Hen Henderlite, fresh off the recent success of the ‘Tis the Season parade on Thanksgiving Eve and the inaugural Holiday Spectacular at Bell Tower Green that followed.

“It was over-the-top successful,” Graham says the park event. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome. Everybody was singing and then we had the countdown to the tree lighting. It was like something out of a Hallmark movie.”

Groups may start their walk down Church Street at 6 p.m. The last group will go through at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday
Crews were called to a hazardous materials incident on Old Concord Road in Salisbury Monday...
Crews respond to initially reported hazardous materials incident in Salisbury
Danny Earnhardt Sr.
Danny Earnhardt Sr., younger brother of Dale Earnhardt Sr., dies at 66

Latest News

The master plan will guide decisions on the facilities and amenities to preserve and renovate,...
City of Concord seeks public input on future of Academy-Gibson Village Park
A worker loads bottled water into the trailer on Monday afternoon.
Food Lion sends truckload of bottled water to tornado victims
A shot was fired on the property of West Charlotte High School Monday afternoon.
West Charlotte High students learning remotely Tuesday after shot fired outside school
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday
CTE results of former NFL player, accused of killing 6 in SC, to be released Tuesday