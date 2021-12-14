NC DHHS Flu
N.C. trooper shot following car chase, officials say

Trooper airlifted to the hospital and is alert and responsive.
By WYFF
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A trooper was shot following a car chase in Yancey County, according to public information officer Rohn Silvers with North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The trooper was airlifted to the hospital and is alert and responsive, Silvers said.

According to Silvers, the car chase ended on Newdale Church road in Burnsville.

The suspect fled into the woods after the shooting, Silvers said..

According to Silvers, there is no threat to the public.

