Man arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence after standoff in Rock Hill

Rock Hill Police dispute woman's claims of brutality during arrest
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested following an hours-long standoff Tuesday morning in Rock Hill.

Police said the man barricaded himself into his home after barging into the home where his ex-girlfriend and her children were.

Terrell Freeman, 35, from Greensboro, was taken to the Rock Hill jail on charges of Domestic Violence first-degree and kidnapping.

Police said a woman called around 8 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic incident.

She told officers that around 11 p.m. Monday, Freeman, her ex-boyfriend came to her home on Fargo Street and questioned her about their past relation and her current relationship.

Police said Freeman became angry and broke her cell phone.

Officers said Freeman stayed overnight and threatened to harm the woman, her daughter, and her son. Then, the next morning, Freeman told the woman she could either stay with him or her son would stay with him while she was at work.

According to officers, the woman got her daughter on the school bus, but could not get her son to leave, so she went to her work and called police.

Officers responded at the home around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. After some time, Freeman told police he was inside with the son.

The Rock Hill Police Department SWAT Team, Bomb Squad, and Crisis Negotiations Team were notified around 9:30 a.m. to respond to a Barricaded Suspect.

After hours of negotiations, the SWAT Team entered the home and took Freeman into custody and safely removed the son.

