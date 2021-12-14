Kannapolis announces launch of Stadium Lofts project

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Shovels turned dirt again today in downtown Kannapolis to mark the groundbreaking for another economic development project.

The Stadium Lofts will include two new buildings that will go up next to the Atrium Health Ballpark.

“All in, I think we’re going to have more than 100 apartments in this block if I‘ve got that right and 60-80 condos on this block above, as well as roughly 8-9000 square feet of retail,” said Andy Sandler of Temerity Capital Partners.

The project will also include a new tavern and barbecue smoke house.

“We’re going to smoke barbecue right here,” Sandler added. “If you’ve ever been at Camden Yards in Baltimore when Boog Powell smokes barbecue, only this is going to be real North Carolina barbecue.”

City officials applauded the new development, saying it’s another example of the success that was created in 2015 with the city bought 55 acres of downtown property with the hope that investors and developers would want to create something new.

That led to the nearly total revitalization of downtown Kannapolis with the Atrium Health Ballpark serving as the catalyst.

“The retail, the influx of new small businesses downtown has really exceeded expectations, especially during COVID,” said City Manager Mike Legg. “We have risk takers that have forged the way for everybody else and that’s what’s so satisfying about this.”

