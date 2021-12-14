Iredell-Statesville Schools going back to mask mandate after Winter Break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville Schools will require students and staff to wear masks upon returning from Winter Break.

The school board voted on Monday to mandate masks in the schools beginning January 5.

Masks will be required for everyone unless they have a medical waiver filed with their school.

The district said the mask mandate is a result of large numbers of students having to be excluded from school as a result of close contact.

Union Grove Elementary School opted to go virtual for the week after 46 percent of people in the school were considered to be close contacts.

Nine students tested positive for COVID-19.

