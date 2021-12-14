Iredell-Statesville elementary school goes virtual this week after 46 percent of school deemed COVID-19 close contact
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Iredell-Statesville elementary school is going virtual this week after 46 percent of the school was considered to be close contact of COVID-19 cases.
District officials say Union Grove Elementary School has nine positive COVID-19 cases.
More than 45 percent of the school has been excluded from school because of being a close contact.
