Iredell-Statesville elementary school goes virtual this week after 46 percent of school deemed COVID-19 close contact

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Iredell-Statesville elementary school is going virtual this week after 46 percent of the school was considered to be close contact of COVID-19 cases.

District officials say Union Grove Elementary School has nine positive COVID-19 cases.

More than 45 percent of the school has been excluded from school because of being a close contact.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.