Iredell-Statesville elementary school goes virtual this week after 46 percent of school deemed COVID-19 close contact

District officials say Union Grove Elementary School has nine positive COVID-19 cases
Iredell-Statesville elementary school goes virtual this week after 46 percent of school deemed COVID-19 close contact(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Iredell-Statesville elementary school is going virtual this week after 46 percent of the school was considered to be close contact of COVID-19 cases.

District officials say Union Grove Elementary School has nine positive COVID-19 cases.

More than 45 percent of the school has been excluded from school because of being a close contact.

