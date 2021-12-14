“I resell on Ebay”: Goodwill shopping continues amid inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One place that doesn’t seem to be impacted by inflation is the Goodwill.

We’re told prices have stayed consistent and there’s been a steady stream of customers.

“I resell on eBay, it’s a good side income that I can make,” said Goodwill shopper Matt Page.

Page has loaded up on everything from jerseys to VHS tapes.

Total cost? $6.

He expects to sell them for much more online.

“Like the jerseys, they probably average about 20-25 bucks,” Page said. “There are a couple of these VHS’s I looked up – some of them go for over 20 dollars.”

Page comes there at least five days a week, scouring through these buckets.

“It’s taken me a while, but I’ve made it to where I can make a couple thousand a month,” said Page. “It’s a good markup in profit you know.”

Page isn’t alone in his mission.

Resellers – not posing an issue for Goodwill.

According to Goodwill Chief Operating Officer Jose Luis, “They too provide a service, and they generate business for our community, but we also have people that purchase for their families.”

WBTV was told Goodwill adds thousands of items to their stores daily, so shoppers like Page have no problem finding what they need.

“It’s a good place,” said Page. “Charlotte has a lot of people who donate nice things.”

A Goodwill spokesperson told WBTV one of the reasons they may not be feeling the impacts of inflation is that they may not be impacted by supply and demand disruptions.

Goodwill accepts donated items, and those have been coming inconsistently.

