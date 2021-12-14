NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I resell on Ebay’: Goodwill shopping continues amid inflation

“I resell on Ebay”: Goodwill shopping continues amid inflation
“I resell on Ebay”: Goodwill shopping continues amid inflation(WBTV)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One place that doesn’t seem to be impacted by inflation is the Goodwill.

We’re told prices have stayed consistent and there’s been a steady stream of customers.

“I resell on eBay, it’s a good side income that I can make,” said Goodwill shopper Matt Page.

Page has loaded up on everything from jerseys to VHS tapes.

Total cost? $6.

He expects to sell them for much more online.

“Like the jerseys, they probably average about 20-25 bucks,” Page said. “There are a couple of these VHS’s I looked up – some of them go for over 20 dollars.”

Page comes there at least five days a week, scouring through these buckets.

“It’s taken me a while, but I’ve made it to where I can make a couple thousand a month,” said Page. “It’s a good markup in profit you know.”

Page isn’t alone in his mission.

Resellers – not posing an issue for Goodwill.

According to Goodwill Chief Operating Officer Jose Luis, “They too provide a service, and they generate business for our community, but we also have people that purchase for their families.”

WBTV was told Goodwill adds thousands of items to their stores daily, so shoppers like Page have no problem finding what they need.

“It’s a good place,” said Page. “Charlotte has a lot of people who donate nice things.”

A Goodwill spokesperson told WBTV one of the reasons they may not be feeling the impacts of inflation is that they may not be impacted by supply and demand disruptions.

Goodwill accepts donated items, and those have been coming inconsistently.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte HS
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at West Charlotte HS; students to stay home Tuesday
Thamera Hemphill
Police: Rock Hill parent shoves 71-year-old bus driver who told student to lower their voice
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released
The State of North Carolina notified Caldwell County about a confirmed case of...
Rare VRSA infection confirmed in Caldwell County marks only 16th case in America
Crews were called to a hazardous materials incident on Old Concord Road in Salisbury Monday...
Crews respond to initially reported hazardous materials incident in Salisbury

Latest News

Police lights
Police investigate homicide in southwest Charlotte
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims
Governor Roy Cooper is talking about COVID-19 in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
‘Another layer of protection’: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper urges COVID-19 boosters as people prepare to gather for holidays
Kannapolis announces launch of Stadium Lofts project
Kannapolis announces launch of Stadium Lofts project